Watch: NMSP chief releases new details after supervisor shot during pursuit

Updated: February 12, 2022 06:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- State police have made multiple arrests Saturday in both Albuquerque and Estancia related to Friday's shooting involving a New Mexico State Police supervisor.

New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson held a press conference to provide an update on the suspects involved and the condition of the supervisor. 

