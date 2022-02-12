Watch: NMSP chief releases new details after supervisor shot during pursuit

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 12, 2022 06:37 PM
Created: February 12, 2022 06:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- State police have made multiple arrests Saturday in both Albuquerque and Estancia related to Friday's shooting involving a New Mexico State Police supervisor.
New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson held a press conference to provide an update on the suspects involved and the condition of the supervisor.
To watch the entire news conference, click on the video above.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company