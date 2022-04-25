Watch: Video shows moments following fatal 'Rust' shooting

"She came in here and it went across her chest. And it came out the back and went into him."

The video is graphic. Officers can be seen securing the scene, photographing and interviewing those involved, including Baldwin, assistant director Dave Halls and armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed.

Deputy: "You were in the room when the lady was –"

Baldwin: “I was the one holding the gun yeah."

While the sheriff's office released this evidence, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza says their investigation isn't over. He says they're still waiting on key pieces of evidence.

KOB 4 knows the gun and bullet went to the FBI for a full ballistics report. Once the investigation is complete, it will be sent to the district attorney's office to decide if any charges will be filed.

Following the shooting, two crew members and the family of Halyna Hutchins also filed separate lawsuits against Baldwin and the producers of "Rust." They all claim safety protocols were not followed on set.

Reed filed a lawsuit against a local props company, claiming it provided her with a mismarked box of ammo.

Last week, the state's OSHA Bureau said production management was responsible for the shooting.

"Rust productions LLC failed to implement national safety standards that they themselves said they were going to comply with to protect employees on the set. That never happened."

The production team was also fined for more than $130,000, the maximum under the law.