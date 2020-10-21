Watchdog group cites interference at polls in Latino areas | KOB 4
Watchdog group cites interference at polls in Latino areas

The Associated Press
Updated: October 21, 2020 05:48 PM
Created: October 21, 2020 05:47 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A voting rights group says that caravans of flag-waving President Donald Trump supporters appeared to obstruct and intimidate voters at two polling location in predominantly ethnic-minority neighborhoods last weekend in the Albuquerque area.

Common Cause New Mexico Director Heather Ferguson said Wednesday that the incidents took place on the first day of balloting at voter convenience centers in the South Valley area and the western reaches of Central Avenue.

The areas are heavily Latino. She estimates that dozens of potential voters in each location left without voting as a result of the incidents.

Local prosecutors say they are investigating.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

