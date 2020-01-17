Watchdog group traces influence of New Mexico’s lobbyists

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A watchdog group on ethics in government is highlighting the influence of paid lobbyists on the legislative process in New Mexico and advocating for greater public disclosures on lobbying and a change in the culture of local Statehouse politics, according to a report published Friday.

New Mexico Ethics Watch issued the report that names that state’s top registered lobbyists in terms of expenditures and how many clients they represent.