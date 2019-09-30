Water Authority to start roundabout construction on 12th and Menaul

The Water Authority is planning to tear up the roads in order to move water lines so the city can start construction on a new roundabout. The city of Albuquerque has stopped construction in certain parts of town ahead of the Balloon Fiesta, but 12th and Menaul are not included.

Water Authority spokesman David Morris said they have to get the project started now because they are working on the city’s deadline.

"So we have to be done and out of the way before they get started. So that's why we have to be out here now,” Morris said.

Water service and traffic will be impacted for the next four months.

"We recommend seeking an alternate route because there's going to be times when the whole intersection is going to be closed down,” Morris said.

Wiley said his biggest concern are the drivers who will end up taking shortcuts through his neighborhood.

"I feel like if people don't want to deal with this roundabout, they'll probably end up cruising through our neighborhood,” he said.

Traffic will be impacted in different ways during different phases of the project.

Starting Tuesday, drivers on Menaul will be reduced to one lane both directions east of 12th. Drivers headed south on 12th will have to detour around the intersection all together.

The #8 Menaul ABQ Ride bus will start detouring northbound to eastbound Oct. 1. For more bus detour details, click here.

For more information about detours for drivers, click here.