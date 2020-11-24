Water Authority warns against dumping fats, grease down the drain

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Authority is warning residents about dumping fats, oils and grease down the drain following Thanksgiving dinner as they can cause a sewer system to back up.
The Water Authority reminds folks that FOG (fats, oils and grease) can cool down and harden inside pipes, causing them to clog up and burst.
That can lead a sewer to overflow which can cause expensive damage to properties and leak hazardous waste.
To prevent that, folks are advised to “cool it, can it, and chuck it." That means you wait for fats, oils or grease to cool down before pouring it into an empty container or letting it soak up in a paper towel. Then throw it in the trash.
People are also asked to avoid putting greasy food scraps in the garbage disposal which could also mess up the sewer system.
