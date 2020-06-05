Water rescues increase as more people visit the Rio Grande

“We have seen an increase in the use of our Bosque preserve here,” said Anthony Martinez, Fire Chief for the Village of Corrales.

With an increase in foot traffic, Chief Martinez said there’s also been an increase in calls for water rescues.

Many involving an exact spot off Siphon Rd. where a huge down cottonwood blocked some of the river.

Since March, they’ve gotten seven calls, the most recent just this week.

Chief Martinez said there’s a trend when it comes to those people being recused, they’re using inadequate equipment.

“We refer to them as pool toys it’s a single layer type material that’s made for static water for a swimming pool they aren’t designed for flowing down the Rio Grande,” said Martinez.

Chief Martinez said with the help of area departments they removed the tree from the water just yesterday, but it doesn’t mean all the dangers are gone.

“The river can be deceiving even though it’s low. There’s lots of hazards and unknowns in the water,” said Chief Martinez.

So if you’re one of the many who plan on heading to the river, bring the proper equipment and always look out for the mile marker signs.

The mile marked will help first responders find you.

If you’re going to get on the river, officials said it’s best to have a reliable life vest.

They’re talking about the kind that can’t be punctured, so something with the foam or gel inside.