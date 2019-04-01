Water restrictions go into effect for Albuquerque, Bernalillo County
Marian Camacho
April 01, 2019 12:39 PM
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. - April 1 brings with it lots of jokes and also, water restrictions.
The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority announced that restrictions go into effect today. That means the use of sprinklers or spray irrigation is not allowed between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Those restrictions will remain in place through Oct. 31.
“Watering in the early morning hours is ideal, but if that’s not convenient then the cool of the evening is better than during the heat of the day,” said Carlos Bustos, the Water Authority’s Conservation Program Manager.
Violators will receive warnings for their first two offenses. After that, fines will be given.
In addition to announcing the restrictions, Bustos offered the following tips for this growing season.
- Troubleshoot your irrigation system at regular intervals, checking the aim on sprinkler heads and repairing leaks immediately. Make sure you’re watering the landscape and not the street or sidewalk!
- Follow the Water by the Numbers program and adjust your watering schedule as the season changes: Two days per week in April and May, three days per week in the summer, and ramp down again in the fall.
- Irrigate only when your plants need it, and water them deeply rather than too frequently. Use a long screwdriver or soil probe to check soil moisture.
- Add compost to your soil to increase moisture retention and boost soil fertility.
- Mulch around plants to help retain moisture and reduce weeds.
- Grow strong and healthy trees by watering infrequently, to a depth of at least 24,” in a wide area around the tree’s canopy. Many of our trees only need a deep watering 1 -2 times per month (depending on the species and conditions).
- Sign up for a free irrigation consultation from the Water Authority by calling 842-WATR and selecting Option 4.
