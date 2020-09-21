Water trailers stolen from nonprofit organization that aids Navajo Nation

"We haul water with these flatbed trailers and these large tanks to remote areas of the Navajo Nation to families in need,” he said.

Not only did the thieves get away with the trailers, but Zohnnie said other key equipment is gone, too.

"We also had all of our equipment on it, we had 550 gallon water tanks that were strapped down to it, we had orange rigid toolbox that were bolted to it, and water pumps that were bolted to it along with all of our hoses and fittings all the equipment needed to haul water to people on the Navajo Nation,” he said.

More than $12,000 worth of equipment now has to be replaced.

“These will be replaced. I mean it's unfortunate, and they are material things, but when you look at the impact of the theft, you know, and the ripple effect that it will have on our system our delivery system even just for today,” Zohnnie said.

Gallup Police are currently working off of a handful of surveillance images to help them catch the culprit.

Zohnnie said he hopes whoever stole the trailers will make it right.

“To whoever took the trailers down, it's doubtful you're gonna bring them back. It'd be nice, but I really doubt that's going to happen, but I would like for you guys to understand is that you know you can really fix things about where things went wrong, you can really fix the past you can really look deep at the people who look up to you, and try to become that instead of becoming this,” he said.



