Watermelon Mountain Ranch giving back to pet owners in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Watermelon Mountain Ranch is helping out pet owners who cannot afford to provide for their animal during the pandemic.
"We want to make sure that they don't have to choose between feeding their kids and feeding their pets," said Sara Heffern, executive director of Watermelon Mountain Ranch. "That they can make sure their babies are taken care of too."
Heffern said the organization has an abundant supply of dog food right, and they are offering it to people who have fallen on hard times.
"The community makes everything we do possible," she said. "Our fosters, our volunteers, the donors-- they make it possible for us to save thousands of lives every month. So being able to do something even as small as giving them food, it means the world to us."
Watermelon Mountain Ranch has helped out other rescues. Soon, the organization will make a donation to an area that's been hit the hardest by the virus.
"We donated to Jemez Animal Amigos up in Jemez. They're a fairly small rescue that needed help this last week. We're actually working with Steve Stucker's charity to send food out to the Navajo reservation as well toward the end of the month."
People who are in need of food for their pet can give Watermelon Mountain Ranch a call or visit their facility. They are open 7-days a week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"Just show up, as long as they come out here, of course in their masks and all the proper distancing," Heffern said. "Give us a call when they get here. We'll bring out. It's contactless. We'll put it right into their trunk, and they can go home and feed their fur babies."
