Watermelon Mountain Ranch giving back to pet owners in need | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Watermelon Mountain Ranch giving back to pet owners in need

Brett Luna
Updated: July 16, 2020 06:42 PM
Created: July 16, 2020 04:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Watermelon Mountain Ranch is helping out pet owners who cannot afford to provide for their animal during the pandemic.

"We want to make sure that they don't have to choose between feeding their kids and feeding their pets," said Sara Heffern, executive director of Watermelon Mountain Ranch. "That they can make sure their babies are taken care of too."

Advertisement

Heffern said the organization has an abundant supply of dog food right, and they are offering it to people who have fallen on hard times.

"The community makes everything we do possible," she said. "Our fosters, our volunteers, the donors-- they make it possible for us to save thousands of lives every month. So being able to do something even as small as giving them food, it means the world to us."

Watermelon Mountain Ranch has helped out other rescues. Soon, the organization will make a donation to an area that's been hit the hardest by the virus.

"We donated to Jemez Animal Amigos up in Jemez. They're a fairly small rescue that needed help this last week. We're actually working with Steve Stucker's charity to send food out to the Navajo reservation as well toward the end of the month."

People who are in need of food for their pet can give Watermelon Mountain Ranch a call or visit their facility. They are open 7-days a week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"Just show up, as long as they come out here, of course in their masks and all the proper distancing," Heffern said. "Give us a call when they get here.  We'll bring out. It's contactless.  We'll put it right into their trunk, and they can go home and feed their fur babies."
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 300 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 300 additional COVID-19 cases
Capital High School student killed in Thursday morning shooting
Ivan Perez
Former Las Cruces police officer charged with second degree murder for chokehold death of suspect
Former Las Cruces police officer charged with second degree murder for chokehold death of suspect
Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect in weekend shooting
Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect in weekend shooting
USA Network pulls the plug on TV series production in New Mexico
USA Network pulls the plug on TV series production in New Mexico
Advertisement


Hundreds gather for protest against quarantining, masks, governor's handling of COVID-19
Hundreds gather for protest against quarantining, masks, governor's handling of COVID-19
Carlsbad restaurant owner remains defiant following license suspension
Carlsbad restaurant owner remains defiant following license suspension
Organizations attempt to address child care needs as schools plan for reopening
Organizations attempt to address child care needs as schools plan for reopening
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 300 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 300 additional COVID-19 cases
Tent business booming as restaurants attempt to accommodate outdoor dining
Tent business booming as restaurants attempt to accommodate outdoor dining