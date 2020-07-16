Watermelon Mountain Ranch giving back to pet owners in need

Watermelon Mountain Ranch has helped out other rescues. Soon, the organization will make a donation to an area that's been hit the hardest by the virus.

"We donated to Jemez Animal Amigos up in Jemez. They're a fairly small rescue that needed help this last week. We're actually working with Steve Stucker's charity to send food out to the Navajo reservation as well toward the end of the month."

People who are in need of food for their pet can give Watermelon Mountain Ranch a call or visit their facility. They are open 7-days a week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"Just show up, as long as they come out here, of course in their masks and all the proper distancing," Heffern said. "Give us a call when they get here. We'll bring out. It's contactless. We'll put it right into their trunk, and they can go home and feed their fur babies."

