Watermelon Mountain Ranch in need of pet fosters

Casey Torres
Updated: July 06, 2021 01:25 PM
Created: July 06, 2021 01:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — At least one good thing came out of 2020 for Watermelon Mountain Ranch and other animal shelters.
"We were very fortunate during the pandemic that our adoptions stayed steady," said Sara Heffern, the executive director of Watermelon Mountain Ranch. "They actually kind of increased, with so many people being home."
However, more people are returning to the office, and therefore... the shelter is seeing more pets returned.
"We are getting calls from municipals all over the state that are just bursting at the seams. And then we're also getting calls from the public – finding puppies under bushes, puppies on the side of the road and kittens that are being abandoned at properties," Heffern said.
Watermelon Mountain Ranch is a no-kill rescue, so they are taking in as many surrenders as possible to save pets from euthanization.
Heffern said they are looking for more foster families because the demand is only continuing to rise after the Fourth of July.
