No-kill shelter asks for help from the community
Casey Torres
March 11, 2019 09:06 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— New Mexico's largest no-kill shelter needs some help.
On Friday, Watermelon Mountain Ranch took in 25 dogs and cats from Alamogordo, Clovis, and Carlsbad. But executive director Sara Heffern says an influx in arrivals like that is a weekly occurrence with the shelter at times taking in 40 animals at once.
"Between foster care, our adoption centers and our main facility, normally have about 100 to 120 dogs in care," said Heffern. "For cats, we normally have from 30 to 40. We normally average between 1,800 and 2,000 adoptions a year. Normally bringing in though about 2500 animals a year."
The shelter's main location is in Rio Rancho, with an additional two cat adoption centers in Petsmart and another adoption center in Cottonwood Mall.
Heffern said they are running low on food for cats and dogs. Donations can be made at their locations.
Credits
Casey Torres
Updated: March 11, 2019 09:06 AM
Created: March 11, 2019 07:06 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved