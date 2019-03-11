No-kill shelter asks for help from the community

On Friday, Watermelon Mountain Ranch took in 25 dogs and cats from Alamogordo, Clovis, and Carlsbad. But executive director Sara Heffern says an influx in arrivals like that is a weekly occurrence with the shelter at times taking in 40 animals at once.

"Between foster care, our adoption centers and our main facility, normally have about 100 to 120 dogs in care," said Heffern. "For cats, we normally have from 30 to 40. We normally average between 1,800 and 2,000 adoptions a year. Normally bringing in though about 2500 animals a year."