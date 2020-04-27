Watermelon Mountain Ranch offers pet food pantry to the public | KOB 4
Watermelon Mountain Ranch offers pet food pantry to the public

Casey Torres
Updated: April 27, 2020 01:27 PM
Created: April 27, 2020 11:22 AM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. —The Watermelon Mountain Ranch shelter in Rio Rancho has seen a 300% increase of food donations recently. Now their Chuck Wagon food pantry is open for pet owners who could use some extra help during the quarantine.

“We want to give back to the community that has completely supported us during this very, very weird time,” said Executive Director Sara Heffern.

Each person is limited to one 40 to 50 pound bag of cat or dog food. Staff will take the food to the vehicle and limit contact to follow social distancing rules.

People who are interested can send an email to wmranch.org or call the ranch at (505) 771-0140.

“No one should feel ashamed right now to ask for help. We are here to help our community, and we’re just super excited to be able to offer this,” Heffern said.

The shelter is still accepting food or any other pet item donations. There is also a need for non-clumping cat litter.

