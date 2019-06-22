WB I-40 closed near Route 66 Casino due to semi on fire
June 22, 2019 11:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Westbound I-40 has been closed near Route 66 Casino due to a vehicle fire Saturday night, according to BCSO.
Drivers should avoid the area.
No injuries have been reported. Information is limited at this time.
***Traffic Alert***— BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSDSheriff) June 23, 2019
Westbound I-40 is closed near the Route 66 Casino (Exit 140), due to a vehicle fire. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/HfsGgCW7uu
