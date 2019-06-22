WB I-40 closed near Route 66 Casino due to semi on fire

***Traffic Alert***

Westbound I-40 is closed near the Route 66 Casino (Exit 140), due to a vehicle fire. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/HfsGgCW7uu — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSDSheriff) June 23, 2019

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.