WB I-40 closed near Route 66 Casino due to semi on fire

Christina Rodriguez
June 22, 2019 11:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Westbound I-40 has been closed near Route 66 Casino due to a vehicle fire Saturday night, according to BCSO. 

Drivers should avoid the area. 

No injuries have been reported. Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Updated: June 22, 2019 11:05 PM
Created: June 22, 2019 10:32 PM

