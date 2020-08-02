'We have a long road ahead of us': Bar and nightclub owners still waiting to reopen

"We’re in danger of losing at least 30 percent of our industry right now, and of that 30 percent, 90 percent are locally owned New Mexican establishments,” she said.

Phillis, who also sits on the governor’s economic recovery council, said the industry is an important part of the state’s economy.

"We make up more than 12 percent of the workforce in this state, and we make up the middle class workforce,” she said.

Phillis said state lawmakers need to step up to the plate and find a way to help the industry survive the pandemic.

"And honestly it's kind of like a call to action, like here's what we need to be able to survive and thrive in this environment,” she said. “We have a long road ahead of us and it cannot be up to the business owners to be the ones to figure out how to survive. This is not our fault. It's nobody's fault where we're at, but it has to be a team effort. The lawmakers, the business owners, everybody involved needs to come to the table and figure out how to help our industry survive."

