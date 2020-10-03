Weather puts a damper on balloon glow near Old Town

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A balloon pilot's plan to offer a sense of normalcy by hosting a balloon glow Saturday evening was scrubbed due to the windy weather.
"Honestly, it's really sad. It really is. Balloon Fiesta is so special and for us," said balloon pilot J.J. Mancini. "Last year was our first Balloon Fiesta with a balloon."
Mancini grew up in Albuquerque and just recently bought a balloon dubbed "Mr. Spinkles". He said he was looking forward to this year's Fiesta before it was canceled due to COVID-19.
"You know, we're a family and to not be able to have this event to be able share with the world--it's sad. There's something so special about it. So magical. Not to be able to share that is hard," Mancini said.
While the balloon glow did not go as planned, Mancini said seeing the balloons in the sky this morning made things feel a little more normal despite the pandemic.
"This morning we had maybe about 30 balloons in the sky. A heck of a lot more on the ground. I think we were expecting 80 to 100 balloons in the air, and those are just all local pilots," he said. "I think as people see balloons in the air it's kind of a reminder of, 'Hey, it's still Balloon Fiesta, there's still balloons in the air—life still goes on even though a little more abnormal."
Mancini said he'll try the glow again next Thursday. The glow will be held near the Sawmill Market.
Mancini also plans on flying if weather permits.
