Weather puts a damper on balloon glow near Old Town | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Weather puts a damper on balloon glow near Old Town

Patrick Hayes
Updated: October 03, 2020 09:13 PM
Created: October 03, 2020 09:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A balloon pilot's plan to offer a sense of normalcy by hosting a balloon glow Saturday evening was scrubbed due to the windy weather.

"Honestly, it's really sad. It really is. Balloon Fiesta is so special and for us," said balloon pilot J.J. Mancini. "Last year was our first Balloon Fiesta with a balloon."

Advertisement

Mancini grew up in Albuquerque and just recently bought a balloon dubbed "Mr. Spinkles". He said he was looking forward to this year's Fiesta before it was canceled due to COVID-19.

"You know, we're a family and to not be able to have this event to be able share with the world--it's sad. There's something so special about it. So magical. Not to be able to share that is hard," Mancini said.

While the balloon glow did not go as planned, Mancini said seeing the balloons in the sky this morning made things feel a little more normal despite the pandemic.

"This morning we had maybe about 30 balloons in the sky. A heck of a lot more on the ground. I think we were expecting 80 to 100 balloons in the air, and those are just all local pilots," he said. "I think as people see balloons in the air it's kind of a reminder of, 'Hey, it's still Balloon Fiesta, there's still balloons in the airlife still goes on even though a little more abnormal." 

Mancini said he'll try the glow again next Thursday. The glow will be held near the Sawmill Market.

Mancini also plans on flying if weather permits.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 298 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 298 additional COVID-19 cases
Border barriers being sold as scrap metal
Border barriers being sold as scrap metal
GOP US House candidate fixes campaign report over donation
In this Dec. 18, 2019, file photo, Republican U.S. House hopeful Yvette Herrell of New Mexico waits for a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M. A March 2016 email from Herrell asked fellow Republican state legislators if they were interested in supporting U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for president and if they would like to sign an attached endorsement card.
Balloon Fall Fest: Balloonists take flight in Albuquerque
Balloon Fall Fest: Balloonists take flight in Albuquerque
Businesses, restaurants trying to stay optimistic with lack of Balloon Fiesta revenue
Businesses, restaurants trying to stay optimistic with lack of Balloon Fiesta revenue
Advertisement


Old Town vendors take economic hit due to postponement of Balloon Fiesta
Old Town vendors take economic hit due to postponement of Balloon Fiesta
Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours 'critical'
Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Trump was admitted to the hospital after contracting the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Republican Party of New Mexico continue campaigning efforts despite president's health
Republican Party of New Mexico continue campaigning efforts despite president's health
Weather puts a damper on balloon glow near Old Town
Weather puts a damper on balloon glow near Old Town
Food and supplies delivered to Navajo Nation amid 57-hour weekend lockdown
Food and supplies delivered to Navajo Nation amid 57-hour weekend lockdown