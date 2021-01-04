Web Extra: Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice director Jim Harvey discusses BLM's impact in New Mexico | KOB 4
Web Extra: Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice director Jim Harvey discusses BLM's impact in New Mexico

Tommy Lopez
Updated: January 04, 2021 10:50 PM
Created: January 04, 2021 10:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4's Tommy Lopez caught up with Jim Harvey, director of the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice, to discuss the impact the Black Lives Matter movement has had on New Mexico. 

Harvey explains how the movement has helped educate the public about issues related to racism and police brutality, and helped solidify a community movement toward equality. 

