Web Extra: Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice director Jim Harvey discusses BLM's impact in New Mexico

Tommy Lopez
Updated: January 04, 2021 10:50 PM
Created: January 04, 2021 10:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4's Tommy Lopez caught up with Jim Harvey, director of the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice, to discuss the impact the Black Lives Matter movement has had on New Mexico.
Harvey explains how the movement has helped educate the public about issues related to racism and police brutality, and helped solidify a community movement toward equality.
Click the video above to watch Harvey's full response.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company