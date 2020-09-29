Website: Trump leads all Facebook ad spending in New Mexico | KOB 4
Website: Trump leads all Facebook ad spending in New Mexico

The Associated Press
Updated: September 29, 2020 07:21 AM
Created: September 29, 2020 06:18 AM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Researchers say President Donald Trump has spent more money on Facebook advertising targeting New Mexico users since July than any other candidate.

A New York University Tandon School of Engineering project that monitors Facebook spending reports that the Trump campaign and his various affiliates have spent $380,700 on Facebook ads in the state since July 1.

That’s more than two times the amount spent during the same period by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden – the second-highest Facebook spender with $158,500.

Damon McCoy, professor of computer science and engineering at the New York University Tandon School of Engineering, and doctoral student Laura Edelson built the NYU Tandon Online Transparency Project.

For more information, click here.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

