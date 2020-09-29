Website: Trump leads all Facebook ad spending in New Mexico

The Associated Press
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Researchers say President Donald Trump has spent more money on Facebook advertising targeting New Mexico users since July than any other candidate.
A New York University Tandon School of Engineering project that monitors Facebook spending reports that the Trump campaign and his various affiliates have spent $380,700 on Facebook ads in the state since July 1.
That’s more than two times the amount spent during the same period by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden – the second-highest Facebook spender with $158,500.
Damon McCoy, professor of computer science and engineering at the New York University Tandon School of Engineering, and doctoral student Laura Edelson built the NYU Tandon Online Transparency Project.
