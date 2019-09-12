Wedding ring, bicycle, stroller found in drained pond at Tingley Beach

A BioPark employee said they pulled various items from the pond including skateboards, sun glasses, cell phones, a wedding ring, a bicycle and a baby stroller.

Official said draining the pond was part of a clean-up effort.

“It's taken longer to drain this time - and folks may have noticed that,” said Stephanie Stowell, associate director of the BioPark. “We found we had a broken pipe within the pump system so it's taken longer to drain."

Stowell said $14,000 has been set aside to clean the pond, including bringing in a truck to vacuum the muck.

“I know everyone is really thinking about Balloon Fiesta and all the visitors we have coming to Albuquerque,” Stowell said. “We know they're going to want to come to Tingley Beach. The pond will be ready."

Stowell expects the pond to have the pond cleaned and refilled by Saturday, Sept. 21.