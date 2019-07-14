Thief steals wedding rings just days before ceremony

For one couple, the honeymoon phase of their relationship has turned into a bit of a nightmare.



"On the Wednesday night we had moved the last box of things out of our apartment – finally moved in, yay! Thursday he calls me at work in the afternoon and says 'we've been broken into, the window is smashed in, there is blood all over the place,’" Valerie Lawrence told KOB 4.

That thief didn’t leave empty-handed.



"He took the TVs and stuff like that, which sucks but you don't really get sentimentally attached to a television set, but he took a box of my husband's that had our wedding rings in it, because we were getting married the next weekend," Lawrence said.



The rings were replaced, and the wedding went on.



"Kind of that thing, is this going to cast a shadow on it, should we maybe wait and do this... and then there's that 'screw that guy,' we want to get married let's go get married. So it actually went really well and it was a great weekend, great honeymoon and we're really happy," she said.