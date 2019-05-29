Weed growing near West Side park causes concern | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Weed growing near West Side park causes concern

Ryan Laughlin
May 29, 2019 05:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A deceptively named plant is causing concern in Albuquerque.

Advertisement

The Tree of Heaven has red branches that come off to the leaves and the raised dots or grooves along the trunk. They can grow up to 60-80 feet tall and put off a smell similar to burnt peanuts.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Tree of Heaven is considered a “noxious weed.”

At least one neighbor is concerned that the weed will spread and impact Mariposa Park in northwest Albuquerque.

However, officials with Albuquerque Parks and Recreation say the Tree of Heaven does not pose a major problem with city parks. Maintenance crews also actively treat the weeds.

“They’re so invasive and obnoxious that if you start to see them come up, you probably want to deal with it soon,” said Amanda Clem, manager at Jericho Nursery.

Clem said people should use herbicide on the stump of the weed to prevent more growth.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: May 29, 2019 05:26 PM
Created: May 29, 2019 04:48 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Weed growing near West Side park causes concern
Weed growing near West Side park causes concern
Police: Man found shot, killed inside his home
Police: Man found shot, killed inside his home
'Rural areas are paying the price': Sheriff talks on moving officers to Albuquerque
Otero County Sheriff David Black
Albuquerque man sentenced for 3 separate murders
Albuquerque man sentenced for 3 separate murders
Criminal complaint: Man applies for job at ABQ restaurant, attempts to carjack employees
Criminal complaint: Man applies for job at ABQ restaurant, attempts to carjack employees
Advertisement




Albuquerque City Council approves $400,000 for downtown kitchen
Albuquerque City Council approves $400,000 for downtown kitchen
Weed growing near West Side park causes concern
Weed growing near West Side park causes concern
Santa Fe proposes $1.5M upgrade to parking garages
Santa Fe proposes $1.5M upgrade to parking garages
Albuquerque man sentenced for 3 separate murders
Albuquerque man sentenced for 3 separate murders
Hops Brewery opens up second location in Village of Los Ranchos
Hops Brewery opens up second location in Village of Los Ranchos