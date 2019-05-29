Weed growing near West Side park causes concern

At least one neighbor is concerned that the weed will spread and impact Mariposa Park in northwest Albuquerque.

However, officials with Albuquerque Parks and Recreation say the Tree of Heaven does not pose a major problem with city parks. Maintenance crews also actively treat the weeds.

“They’re so invasive and obnoxious that if you start to see them come up, you probably want to deal with it soon,” said Amanda Clem, manager at Jericho Nursery.

Clem said people should use herbicide on the stump of the weed to prevent more growth.