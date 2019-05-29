Weed growing near West Side park causes concern
Ryan Laughlin
May 29, 2019 05:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A deceptively named plant is causing concern in Albuquerque.
The Tree of Heaven has red branches that come off to the leaves and the raised dots or grooves along the trunk. They can grow up to 60-80 feet tall and put off a smell similar to burnt peanuts.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Tree of Heaven is considered a “noxious weed.”
At least one neighbor is concerned that the weed will spread and impact Mariposa Park in northwest Albuquerque.
However, officials with Albuquerque Parks and Recreation say the Tree of Heaven does not pose a major problem with city parks. Maintenance crews also actively treat the weeds.
“They’re so invasive and obnoxious that if you start to see them come up, you probably want to deal with it soon,” said Amanda Clem, manager at Jericho Nursery.
Clem said people should use herbicide on the stump of the weed to prevent more growth.
Credits
Updated: May 29, 2019 05:26 PM
Created: May 29, 2019 04:48 PM
