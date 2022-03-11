Weekend services set for first responders killed in wrong-way crash on I-25

SANTA FE, N.M. – Services are set for this weekend for the two men who were killed March 2 in a wrong-way crash and pursuit on I-25 near Santa Fe.

A rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Friday for retired Las Vegas firefighter Frank Lovato. The rosary will be held at Our Lady Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, where a funeral will also take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.