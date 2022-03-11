Weekend services set for first responders killed in wrong-way crash on I-25

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: March 11, 2022 07:36 AM
Created: March 11, 2022 07:22 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Services are set for this weekend for the two men who were killed March 2 in a wrong-way crash and pursuit on I-25 near Santa Fe.
A rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Friday for retired Las Vegas firefighter Frank Lovato. The rosary will be held at Our Lady Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, where a funeral will also take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Later Saturday, at 1 p.m., a public memorial service will be held for Santa Fe Police Officer Robert Duran at the Rio Rancho Events Center.
A public guestbook is set up at Santa Fe police headquarters from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Members of the public are welcome to sign the book and leave nice messages for Duran's family.
Donations are being accepted for Duran and Lovato's families, with proceeds going directly to the families.
