Police investigate weekend shooting at The Salt Yard West

Tellez was charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon—a petty misdemeanor.

IPS said they hoped Tellez would be charged with a felony.

“Our reaction is shock. Utterly shocked. We feel if somebody comes and they are in a bar, a licensed liquor establishment and they are shooting.. that was an argument that ensued, there was tension, there was people fleeing the area feeling they would be shot at—they felt fear for their lives. Several people feared for their lives. We felt they should have been arrested for at least a felony,” Chavez said.

“We thought this was a slam dunk. We got this guy, he was read the rights, we went got him into custody. Everything was a slam dunk. We got him on security video footage. Everything was there,” Chavez added.

APD said there has to be evidence that the offender fired toward potential victims in order to be charged with a felony, but IPS said because people felt they were in danger it could be considered an aggravated assault, which is a felony.

Officers are also asking that potential victims come forward.

The Salt Yard said they will be increasing their security measures. IPS plans to partner up with other law enforcement agencies at The Salt Yard.

Tellez is scheduled to make an appearance in court in two weeks.