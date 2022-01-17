Welfare check turns into homicide investigation in NE Albuquerque

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police officers conducted a welfare check that turned into a homicide investigation early Monday morning in northeast Albuquerque.
Officers responded to 1311 Louisiana Blvd. N.E., around midnight, to conduct a welfare check. When they arrived, a person was found dead with injuries.
APD homicide detectives were dispatched to investigate the death further. The investigation is ongoing.
