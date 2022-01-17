Welfare check turns into homicide investigation in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4

Welfare check turns into homicide investigation in NE Albuquerque

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: January 17, 2022 07:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police officers conducted a welfare check that turned into a homicide investigation early Monday morning in northeast Albuquerque.

Officers responded to 1311 Louisiana Blvd. N.E., around midnight, to conduct a welfare check. When they arrived, a person was found dead with injuries. 

APD homicide detectives were dispatched to investigate the death further. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates. 


