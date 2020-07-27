Wells Park business owners concerned about homeless camps in the area

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: July 27, 2020 06:50 PM
Created: July 27, 2020 05:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Business owners in Albuquerque's Wells Park neighborhood complain that they have been over-run with homeless camps.
"This morning I came in and I had to run off seven people that were camped out in front of my front door just to get into my building," said Mike Rippberger, owner of Aiken Printing Company.
Rippberger said the encampments are more than just a nuisance, he believes they are dangerous.
"One of my employees has been threatened twice by a homeless individual walking in our parking lot, once with a knife once -- just came at her physically," Rippberger said.
Connive Vigil, president of the Greater Albuquerque Business Alliance, said portable toilets, which she said the city installed in the area, is only making matters worse.
"Coronado Park has been taken over," Vigil said. "We've had murders at the park just two weeks ago, drive-by shootings, this area has become a danger zone."
In a statement, the City of Albuquerque said:
"We have done more in the last two years for homelessness than was done in the decade before. The city is working hard tackling the challenges in the Wells Park area and in all neighborhoods of Albuquerque. We are now working with the community to build the Gateway Center, which will offer services and resources in one place."
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company