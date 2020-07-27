Wells Park business owners concerned about homeless camps in the area

Connive Vigil, president of the Greater Albuquerque Business Alliance, said portable toilets, which she said the city installed in the area, is only making matters worse.

"Coronado Park has been taken over," Vigil said. "We've had murders at the park just two weeks ago, drive-by shootings, this area has become a danger zone."

In a statement, the City of Albuquerque said:

"We have done more in the last two years for homelessness than was done in the decade before. The city is working hard tackling the challenges in the Wells Park area and in all neighborhoods of Albuquerque. We are now working with the community to build the Gateway Center, which will offer services and resources in one place."

