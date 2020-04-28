Wells Park Neighborhood Association express concern over potential site for new homeless shelter

The two sites that remain are Coronado Park and the former Lovelace Hospital on Gibson. The latter has been partially converted into a COVID-19 facility.

“We still see this as a really critical priority for the city and we're moving forward with it,” said Lisa Huval, Deputy Director of Housing and Homelessness at the Department of Family and Community Services.

Huval said the city is evaluating the two sites and comparing costs.

"I mean, yes, at some point after we go through this evaluation process we have to decide on which site or it could be a combination of both sites as well—that option is still on the table,” she said.

The neighborhood association said they don’t want any new services coming in, no matter what size. They want to see services distributed evenly throughout Albuquerque.

"We know that no matter where the Gateway Center is located, that neighborhood residents will have concerns about the impact of the Gateway Center on their neighborhood. We think that's, you know, totally fair and reasonable. We are fully committed to working with neighborhoods,” Huval said.

Huval said the city will release more information about the next steps for the Gateway Center next week. They’re hoping to make a final decision by early summer.