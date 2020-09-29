'We’re seeing some relief in the economy': Lawmakers optimistic about upcoming state revenue estimates | KOB 4
'We’re seeing some relief in the economy': Lawmakers optimistic about upcoming state revenue estimates

Kai Porter
September 29, 2020
Created: September 29, 2020 04:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State lawmakers are expecting to receive a big update on the state’s budget crisis.

On Wednesday, new revenue estimates will be released during a legislative finance committee meeting. The estimates will give lawmakers a better idea of how much money they have to work with during the 2021 legislative session.

The last revenue report revealed a budget shortfall of nearly $1 billion for the next fiscal year due to the pandemic.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration has already asked state agencies to cut spending by 5 percent, but now the financial picture could be improving.

At the start of the September, Rep. Patricia Lundstrom (D-District 9), who chairs the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, said she was optimistic about the latest revenue estimates.

“What we think and what we’ve seen—we’ve seen a little bit higher revenue projections because we’re doing a little better with oil in New Mexico,” Rep. Lundstrom said. “The price per barrel has come up a little, which is great. We’re seeing some relief in the economy by opening up more for in-restaurant seating and things like that, so that’s been helpful.”


