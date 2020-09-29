'We’re seeing some relief in the economy': Lawmakers optimistic about upcoming state revenue estimates

At the start of the September, Rep. Patricia Lundstrom (D-District 9), who chairs the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, said she was optimistic about the latest revenue estimates.

“What we think and what we’ve seen—we’ve seen a little bit higher revenue projections because we’re doing a little better with oil in New Mexico,” Rep. Lundstrom said. “The price per barrel has come up a little, which is great. We’re seeing some relief in the economy by opening up more for in-restaurant seating and things like that, so that’s been helpful.”