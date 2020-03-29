West Downtown restaurants adapt to take-out business model in order to continue serving customers

Olguin is tasked with feeding more than just the customers that call in. She also takes care of her family and three school-aged children.

"I'm just—I think I'm more scared for them and their education,” she said.

They're bored. They are very bored,” she added.

In the end, Olguin said she’s thankful knowing she is in the minority of restaurant workers who still has a job.

On a typical weekend, Garcia's has close to two dozen employees working. On Sunday, only six employees were working.

Around the corner from Garcia’s Kitchen, other restaurants on the block have closed temporarily and for others—indefinitely. Nearby eateries like Amore Pizza and Boxing Bear are adapting by offering pick-ups at the window. They said they’re dependent on the community’s support now more than ever.

"It's been surreal,” said Maria Baca, a customer. "You think you're going to wake up from this nightmare and think it was just a nightmare and all of this is not happening, but it is and we want to take it seriously."

Baca works as an educator and her husband is a mechanic. With less than normal business, the two have been wanting to get out of the house.

"We also feel that it's important to support our businesses and so we ordered take out,” she said. “We're having a little picnic in the truck—staying away from people."

A couple steady weekends of to-go orders has helped keep business afloat at places like Garcia's.

"We were able to add on two more employees and if business keep up, we'll be able to add on a couple more,” Olguin said.

Olguin said Garcia's will keep persevering—one taco at a time.

"I mean that's all we can do. We can't just lay down and just, ‘Oh what am I going to do?’ We just got to keep moving forward—keep pushing forward and that's all we can do."

The following restaurants in west Downtown are offering to-go options:

Garcia’s Kitchen offering takeout

Vinaigrette is launching its own delivery service April 1.

Duran’s Central Pharmacy is re-opening to takeout meals starting Monday, March 30.

Boxing Bear taproom is doing pick-up orders of beer

Amore Pizzeria is doing takeout