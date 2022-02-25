One person injured in shooting near West Mesa HS; classes dismissed early

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police responded Friday morning to a shooting with injuries at West Mesa High School.
Students reported hearing gunshots in the area. Crews are conducting an investigation east of the football field, near 64th Street and Fortuna.
According to Albuquerque Public Schools, police have asked the high school to remain in a shelter-in-place due to the shooting investigation near the school. Families will need to wait to pick up their students until the shelter-in-place is lifted.
Students who parked in the 64th Street parking lot, west of the school, will also need to be picked up due to APD's active and ongoing investigation.
