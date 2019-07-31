West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Bernalillo County | KOB 4
West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Bernalillo County

Marian Camacho
July 31, 2019 10:58 AM

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. - The City of Albuquerque Environmental Health Department has confirmed that some mosquitoes in Bernalillo County have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The mosquitoes were collected during routine checks in the Bosque in the past week.

Officials say there have been a large number of mosquitoes present since early spring due in part to the high water volume in the Rio Grande. They say 2019 is on track to be one of the most intense mosquito seasons in years.

“Mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus will be around until there is a good hard frost in the area, so we urge people to continue to take precautions against mosquito bites throughout the rest of the season,” said Dr. Mark DiMenna, Deputy Director for the City’s Environmental Health Department.

Common symptoms of West Nile virus are fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches. Anyone with symptoms should see their doctor. People over the age of 60 are most at risk for serious disease from the virus.

Here are some ways to reduce the risk to mosquito exposure:

  • Use insect repellent.
  • Get rid of containers that hold water where  mosquitoes can lay eggs. Ensure rain barrels are tightly screened.
  • Close windows and doors if not screened.

Click here for more information.

Marian Camacho


Updated: July 31, 2019 10:58 AM
Created: July 31, 2019 10:54 AM

