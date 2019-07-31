West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Bernalillo County

“Mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus will be around until there is a good hard frost in the area, so we urge people to continue to take precautions against mosquito bites throughout the rest of the season,” said Dr. Mark DiMenna, Deputy Director for the City’s Environmental Health Department.

Common symptoms of West Nile virus are fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches. Anyone with symptoms should see their doctor. People over the age of 60 are most at risk for serious disease from the virus.

Here are some ways to reduce the risk to mosquito exposure:

Use insect repellent.

Get rid of containers that hold water where mosquitoes can lay eggs. Ensure rain barrels are tightly screened.

Close windows and doors if not screened.

