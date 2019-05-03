West Side Calvary Church campus set to open Sunday
Joy Wang
May 03, 2019 06:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Calvary Church will be holding their first service at their new West Side campus this Sunday at 9:45 a.m.
Last year, Calvary Church acquired the old Hastings building at the corner of Coors and Montaño. For months, they have been working with the neighborhood and local businesses to make sure traffic moves smoothly come Sunday.
There will also be a safety team directing traffic.
Calvary planned to create a building friendly for all ages. Their new Kids Calvary section is New Mexico themed and will teach children from newborns through fifth grade – while their parents attend service.
There's also a coffee shop with a drive-thru on the side of the building.
