Westbound I-40 closed near Clines Corners due to multiple crashes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State transportation officials and New Mexico State Police are responding to multiple crashes on westbound I-40 in Guadalupe County near mile post 240.

Police said traffic is backed up to mile post 246 and westbound I-40 has been shut down in that area. New Mexico Department of Transportation officials said heavy snow and wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour is complicating snow and ice removal.