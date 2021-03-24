Westbound I-40 closed near Clines Corners due to multiple crashes

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 24, 2021 12:58 PM
Created: March 24, 2021 10:33 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State transportation officials and New Mexico State Police are responding to multiple crashes on westbound I-40 in Guadalupe County near mile post 240.
Police said traffic is backed up to mile post 246 and westbound I-40 has been shut down in that area. New Mexico Department of Transportation officials said heavy snow and wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour is complicating snow and ice removal.
All westbound I-40 on-ramps have also been shut down in Santa Rosa.
Medical officials at the Guadalupe County Hospital told KOB 4 they are standing by for any injured in the crashes. At this time, there are no reports of any serious injuries.
NMSP strongly discouraging travel along I -40 from Santa Rosa to the ABQ East Mountains. Multiple agencies working crashes. I-40 west closed at Santa Rosa for weather related crashes at MP 243. Check https://t.co/iJ9nPnNhHA for the latest road closure and conditions update. pic.twitter.com/6aFStSsEYc— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) March 24, 2021
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company