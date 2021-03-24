Westbound I-40 closed near Clines Corners due to multiple crashes | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Westbound I-40 closed near Clines Corners due to multiple crashes

Westbound I-40 closed near Clines Corners due to multiple crashes

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 24, 2021 12:58 PM
Created: March 24, 2021 10:33 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State transportation officials and New Mexico State Police are responding to multiple crashes on westbound I-40 in Guadalupe County near mile post 240. 

Police said traffic is backed up to mile post 246 and westbound I-40 has been shut down in that area. New Mexico Department of Transportation officials said heavy snow and wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour is complicating snow and ice removal. 

All westbound I-40 on-ramps have also been shut down in Santa Rosa. 

Medical officials at the Guadalupe County Hospital told KOB 4 they are standing by for any injured in the crashes. At this time, there are no reports of any serious injuries. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Late season storm brings snow, wind to New Mexico
Late season storm brings snow, wind to New Mexico
Westbound I-40 closed near Clines Corners due to multiple crashes
Westbound I-40 closed near Clines Corners due to multiple crashes
Albuquerque man accused of possessing child pornography
Albuquerque man accused of possessing child pornography
1 man injured after shooting along Central Avenue
1 man injured after shooting along Central Avenue
Navajo Nation reports no new coronavirus cases and no deaths
Navajo Nation reports no new coronavirus cases and no deaths