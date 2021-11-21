Westbound I-40 drivers face 30-mile traffic jam

Saturday, Nov. 22 was much of the same – at one point even worse. Traffic stretched 30 miles from Laguna to the Route 66 Casino – semis were not moving at all, some folks even got out of their cars waiting for some movement.

“We both just said they are going to be sitting there for hours and hours, I've just never seen anything like that on this road not that big,” said Malia Adache.

KOB 4 reached out to the Department of Transportation to see if they will open up all lanes of traffic for Thanksgiving, they said barriers are going to stay up because this is an accelerated project but the traffic is anything but accelerated.