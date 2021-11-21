Westbound I-40 drivers face 30-mile traffic jam

Spencer Schacht
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A major traffic alert for holiday travelers as construction leads to major backups on I-40.
To the west of the metro, the I-40 Interstate becomes a one-lane road due to a NMDOT construction project. To make matters worse, on Sunday, a semi crashed and blocked even more traffic.
Chopper 4 flew over I-40 early Sunday and it showed that the back-up really begins in the westbound lane just east of Laguna, at its worst point, a dead stop – bumper to bumper traffic.
Saturday, Nov. 22 was much of the same – at one point even worse. Traffic stretched 30 miles from Laguna to the Route 66 Casino – semis were not moving at all, some folks even got out of their cars waiting for some movement.
“We both just said they are going to be sitting there for hours and hours, I've just never seen anything like that on this road not that big,” said Malia Adache.
KOB 4 reached out to the Department of Transportation to see if they will open up all lanes of traffic for Thanksgiving, they said barriers are going to stay up because this is an accelerated project but the traffic is anything but accelerated.
