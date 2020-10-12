Westside Emergency Housing Center reports 72 COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 72 COVID-19 cases were reported at the City of Albuquerque's Westside Emergency Housing Center (WEHC) Sunday. The shelter has had a total of 93 COVID-19 cases since April.
"Through coordinated efforts with our partners at the state and nonprofit organizations, we were able to move swiftly to ensure every individual who tested positive is in a safe location and receiving the support they need to recover," said Roger Ebner, the director of the city's Office of Emergency Management. "We will implement our response plan to ensure those who are healthy remain so."
All individuals who come to the WEHC reportedly have a temperature screening first. According to city officials, anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or could have been exposed to the virus is placed in isolation and given a COVID-19 test.
In an email statement, the city said there are protocols for identifying vulnerable individuals like seniors and those with chronic medical conditions that put them at high risk. Those vulnerable individuals are offered shelter at locations besides the WEHC.
WEHC is not taking any new residents at this time. City officials said individuals and families in need of assistance can call 768-HELP from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
More than 900 New Mexicans have died because of COVID-19. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported nearly 33,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit in March.
