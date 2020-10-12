Westside Emergency Housing Center reports 72 COVID-19 cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 72 COVID-19 cases were reported at the City of Albuquerque's Westside Emergency Housing Center (WEHC) Sunday. The shelter has had a total of 93 COVID-19 cases since April.

"Through coordinated efforts with our partners at the state and nonprofit organizations, we were able to move swiftly to ensure every individual who tested positive is in a safe location and receiving the support they need to recover," said Roger Ebner, the director of the city's Office of Emergency Management. "We will implement our response plan to ensure those who are healthy remain so."