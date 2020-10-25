Westside Emergency Housing Center resumes normal operations ahead of cold snap | KOB 4
Westside Emergency Housing Center resumes normal operations ahead of cold snap

KOB Web Staff
Created: October 25, 2020 06:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque city officials announced Sunday they’re resuming normal operations at the Westside Emergency Housing Center ahead of the expected cold front.

The city said precautions are in place to reduce the spread of coronavirus like social distancing, masks and regular handwashing.

People showing COVID symptoms will he housed in a non-congregate site for a 14-day quarantine period.

Pick-up and drop-off locations for the shelter are listed below:

  • Pick-up: Coronado Park* (301 McKnight Ave NW); M-F 4 p.m., 5. p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m. & Sat-Sun 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. & 7 p.m.
  • Pick-up: God's Warehouse (8011 Central Ave. NE) Every evening at 5:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Pick-up: Hope Works Day Shelter (1301 3rd ST NW) Sun - Fri. 5:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Pick-up: Steelbridge (2021 2nd St NW) Women, Families w/ Children, & Disabled Guests Only; Sat - Fri, 4 p.m., 5. p.m. (if available), 7:30 p.m.
  • Drop-off: Hope Works Day Shelter (1301 3rd St NW) Pick-up: Sun - F 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m.
  • Drop-off: Coronado Park* (301 McKnight Ave NW); Sat 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m.
  • Drop-off: God's Warehouse (8011 Central Ave. NE) Every morning at 8 a.m.
  • Drop-off: Steelbridge (2021 2nd St NW) Women, Families w/ Children, & Disabled Guests Only; Mon - Sun 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m.

**All times are approximate and may change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances.


