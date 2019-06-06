Westside Emergency Housing Shelter hosts over 200 people every night

"The goal here is not only reduction in 911 calls, but also a reduction in emergency room usage and other kinds of emergency response," Huval said.

Typically, this time of year the Westside Emergency Housing Center would be vacant. However, Huval said over 200 people are staying there every night.

Huval said it will cost taxpayers around $4 million to keep the shelter open year-round, compared to the $1 million it costs to keep it open during the winter months.

"For many folks, basic medical care can be a really important first step for getting back on track," Huval said.

This program comes at a time when Albuquerque Fire Rescue is being inundated with 911 calls – a majority of which are medical calls or for people "down and out" in public places.

"A lot of times what will happen is someone will be sleeping in a park and a person will just simply drive by, get a glimpse of it for a tenth of a second and they'll call 911," said AFR Chief Paul Dow.

Huval said there's currently discussions with Presbyterian and Lovelace to expand the medical services.

"When people are sleeping outside, that is really, it's not good for them and it's really hard on our neighborhoods as well," Huval said.