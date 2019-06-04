Wet weather leads to moth mania in New Mexico | KOB 4
Wet weather leads to moth mania in New Mexico

Joy Wang
June 04, 2019 10:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There seem to be more moths out this time of year than usual. 

"Over the last couple of days we've been getting a lot more calls for the moths that I think everyone's been seeing around town," said Michael Swanson with Preventive Pest Control. 

Preventive Pest Control said they saw this coming, after getting lots of calls about caterpillars a while back. 

"Things that put this into motion are months ago, when the caterpillars are being born and they're hatching," Swanson said. "Then metamorph into these moths and they fly toward higher elevations."

New Mexico is experiencing the migration from lower elevations to higher elevations. The wet winter and spring mean more grass and food for the bugs. 

"The best thing you can do is seal up your house – there's really no way to apply chemicals to get rid of these guys that's going to make any real difference," Swanson said. "There's so many of them and they're moving across. It's not like they're coming to your house and setting up shop." 

Professionals say chemicals help with ants and roaches, but not with moths. 

"Just wait it out!" Swanson said. 

Mosquitoes are also on the rise, so make sure to get rid of any standing water. 

Joy Wang


Updated: June 04, 2019 10:27 PM
Created: June 04, 2019 10:07 PM

