Wet winter bodes well for water supplies along Rio Grande

The Associated Press
March 19, 2019 11:53 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Some ski areas are touting an "endless winter" as forecasters say the snow that has fallen along the New Mexico-Colorado border bodes well for cities and farmers that rely on one of North America's longest rivers.

Climatologists and hydrologists with the National Weather provided a water supply outlook Tuesday for the basin that feeds the Rio Grande, which flows from the Southern Rockies to Texas and Mexico.

They say snowpack in the mountains that form the river's headwaters is about 135 percent above median levels, marking one of the best seasons in years.

Still, they say the region is recovering from months of extreme drought and it will take time to replenish the soil with moisture. That will affect how much runoff makes its way to the river this spring.

