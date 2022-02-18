What are the steps forward to address missing and murdered Indigenous people?

"I think it's a stepping stone, it will fill a lot of gaps that were there and I hope that we can, on a national basis, find some closures for a lot of the families," said Sen. Shannon Pinto, D-District 3.

One of the bills, SB0012, would create a 'Missing Indigenous Person Specialist' position in the attorney general's office.

The specialist would:

Work with all law enforcement (state, tribal and federal) on cases affecting Indigenous people

Complete cultural competency- and trauma-informed investigation training relevant to Indigenous cultures

Work with other states on these cases

Other states with similar offices include Arizona, Indiana, South Dakota, Montana and Minnesota.

A report for a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women task force said New Mexico had some of the highest cases for this issue and points out that the problem is severely underreported.

Another bill, SB0013, passed would create a "Missing in New Mexico" event each year, where law enforcement would come together and share information on missing cases. This would allow for a more-complete database and more overlaps could be investigated.

Both bills now head to the governor's desk.