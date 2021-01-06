What charges can pro-Trump extremists face for storming the U.S. Capitol?

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After hours of chaos, U.S. Capitol Police regained control of the Capitol Wednesday after pro-Trump extremists stormed inside to contest the election results.
Rachel Vanlandingham, a law professor at the Southwestern School of Law, said those extremists will likely be charged with federal trespassing, at minimum.
"But let's look at you know why were they doing this? And so I think that's really the key questions,” Vanlandingham said. "It was to impede and thwart the workings of the United States federal government.”
Vanlandingham said the uprising wasn’t a domestic terrorism crime. While domestic terrorism is tracked by the FBI, there are no federal domestic terrorism laws or penalties on the books.
"It's not helpful to add that label to it, right. Were these individuals trying to intimidate others into not executing the law? I think so, but there, and that's where we fall into what's actually called seditious conspiracy,” she said.
Seditious conspiracy means using force to prevent, hinder or delay the execution of any law of the United States.
"It seems like they were somehow acting in the collective to, by force, storm the Capitol building in order to hinder or delay the electoral college counting that was required by federal law today, or else why would they have done it on the sixth of January?" she said.
Vanlandingham added that seditious conspiracy carries upwards of 20 years in prison per count.
Insurrection could also be considered, which is defined as a violent uprising against the authority or government. However, Vanlandingham said it’s not very specific, and prosecutors don’t use it often. She also noted that individuals can be criminally liable as accomplices if they helped incite or encourage solicitation.
"So at what point did it become likely that President Trump's constant calls for individuals to mass on Capitol Hill, at one point did it become likely to produce that lawless action? I think at one point that that line was definitely crossed, and it wasn't just by Trump,” she said.
Vanlandingham said that’s also where prosecutors could run into First Amendment barriers. She said she doesn’t expect any individuals to be prosecuted until the Biden takes office.
