What happens if the president isn't declared on Election Day?

Rocca said it is going to take time for a state to count millions of votes in addition to those on Election Day. The whole process, Rocca said, is a massive bureaucratic and logistical undertaking.

"A best case scenario would be Wednesday afternoon, having a winner declared somebody that surpasses the electoral college majority mark. And then it may be a few other states are still undetermined but it doesn't matter because we already have a winner. Then after that, probably all bets are off if that doesn't happen, then it could go into Thursday into Friday,” Rocca said. “Worst case scenario, I think for as far as the certainty of election goes, is that this gets kicked over the courts. So it's a really tight Electoral College vote outcome, and really tight in those pivotal swing states, there's a very good chance that either that the loser from either side, either as Vice President Biden or President Trump, to send this over to the court and you start to see lawsuits, and then days could turn into weeks, weeks can turn into months."

In the 2016 election, counting went well into the night. The bottom line? Rocca said to pay close attention to swing states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona, Florida and so on.