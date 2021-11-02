What is ranked-choice voting? Here's how it works in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. — Ranked-choice voting is used in both Santa Fe and Las Cruces. It serves as an "instant runoff," guaranteeing that the winner gets a majority.

Voters can select a ranked order for every candidate. Ballots are run for a first round, and the lowest vote-getter is eliminated. The second choice votes for the eliminated candidate's ballots are then added to the other candidates and the total is run again until there is a winner.