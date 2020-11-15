What to expect during the two-week shutdown

The governor has praised New Mexicans in the past for their handling of the virus, which has led to some confusion over how things got so bad.

"I would love to say there's one answer to say A caused B, but unfortunately, it's probably a series of factors that led to where we are today,” Dr. Epstein said. “One could say the COVID fatigue is a part of it. Have we let our guard down in terms of our vigilance of masking and social distancing? Have we grown tired? Are we doing all the things we can do to minimize the risk of the virus spread? And there's things in the outside world, you know, it's colder, so we spend more time indoors and such."

Dr. Epstein said everyone needs to take the necessary precautions and look out for their fellow New Mexicans.

"My appeal as a physician, and I would say on behalf of my colleagues who in the New Mexico Medical Society put out a letter to the broader community several weeks ago. And we're seeing doctors across the country and other clinicians, please, please, please, follow these very straight forward measures. It's a sacrifice, we all know it, but these hospital beds, the capacity to take care of people is so critically threatened right now, we ask you, you don't have to believe 110 percent in every measure we're taking, that's fine. But wearing a mask, as one of my colleagues says—it's an act of love. We are really good in New Mexico about taking care of New Mexicans, and I think the message that must be said here is, do your best,” he said.