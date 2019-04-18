Annual Tome Hill pilgrimage: What to know
Marian Camacho
April 18, 2019 06:30 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The annual trek up Tome Hill has become a long-standing tradition that New Mexicans look forward to on Good Friday.
The historic and spiritual site attracts hundreds of religious pilgrims who make the two-mile hike up to the top of the hill where three crosses stand in representation of Jesus' crucifixion.
The walk takes anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes. Pilgrims spend the time praying and soaking up the gorgeous views of the surrounding New Mexico landscape.
The town of Tome is preparing for the hundreds that will flood their small town tomorrow and want to make sure people making the trip know a few things ahead of time.
Here's what pilgrims need to know:
- Animals are not allowed on the hill on Good Friday including, but no limited to, dogs, cats, horses, sheep, and goats.
- Vendors are not allowed on or near the hill.
- Pilgrims are asked to use trash cans and bags provided to keep the sacred site clean.
- Pilgrims are aked to limit the use of cell phones and other electronic devices to show respect for others and the site.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: April 18, 2019 06:30 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved