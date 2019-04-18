Annual Tome Hill pilgrimage: What to know | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Annual Tome Hill pilgrimage: What to know

Annual Tome Hill pilgrimage: What to know

Marian Camacho
April 18, 2019 06:30 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The annual trek up Tome Hill has become a long-standing tradition that New Mexicans look forward to on Good Friday.

Advertisement

The historic and spiritual site attracts hundreds of religious pilgrims who make the two-mile hike up to the top of the hill where three crosses stand in representation of Jesus' crucifixion.

The walk takes anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes. Pilgrims spend the time praying and soaking up the gorgeous views of the surrounding New Mexico landscape.

The town of Tome is preparing for the hundreds that will flood their small town tomorrow and want to make sure people making the trip know a few things ahead of time.

Here's what pilgrims need to know:

  • Animals are not allowed on the hill on Good Friday including, but no limited to, dogs, cats, horses, sheep, and goats.
  • Vendors are not allowed on or near the hill.
  • Pilgrims are asked to use trash cans and bags provided to keep the sacred site clean.
  • Pilgrims are aked to limit the use of cell phones and other electronic devices to show respect for others and the site.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: April 18, 2019 06:30 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Father of 6 killed in car crash in NE Heights
Father of 6 killed in car crash in NE Heights
Man sentenced to probation for killing his brother
Man sentenced to probation for killing his brother
Wanted criminals accused of breaking into couple's home, stealing their dog
Wanted criminals accused of breaking into couple's home, stealing their dog
Lawsuit: Corrections officers sexually abused inmate
Lawsuit: Corrections officers sexually abused inmate
High-profile defense lawyer arrested for DWI
Robert Gorence
Advertisement




Top New Mexico emergency official assesses asylum influx
Top New Mexico emergency official assesses asylum influx
Annual Tome Hill pilgrimage: What to know
Annual Tome Hill pilgrimage: What to know
Wanted criminals accused of breaking into couple's home, stealing their dog
Wanted criminals accused of breaking into couple's home, stealing their dog
Job postings fuel rumors about future of Torrance County Detention Facility
Job postings fuel rumors about future of Torrance County Detention Facility
The Latest: Barr to give Congress redacted report at 11 a.m.
The Latest: Barr to give Congress redacted report at 11 a.m.