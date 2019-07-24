What to know when it comes to children's allergies
Casey Torres
July 24, 2019 07:19 AM
Albuquerque, N.M.— Journey Pediatrics on Constitution Place is busy with back to school appointments.
Dr. Melissa Mason said annual exams are important but it's also important to know if your child is allergic to any foods.
Peanuts, tree nuts, cow’s milk, soy, wheat, eggs, shellfish and fish are the most common food allergies, said Dr. Mason. She said it’s important for parents, kids and school staff to be aware of a student’s food allergies. We know some kids love to share, but that can be dangerous.
"Mild symptoms may just be an itchy rash or hives. Some kids have a runny nose or cough, upset stomach, vomiting, or diarrhea. The more severe reactions though can cause, actually swelling, so difficulty swallowing, difficulty breathing and ultimately can cause death,” Dr. Mason said.
Antihistamines like Benadryl can treat minor symptoms, but more serious reactions might need Epinephrine.
Albuquerque Public Schools has an allergy action plan on their website. Parents, a family doctor and a school nurse can sign to consent an emergency Epi-Pen to be injected to a student.
Dr. Mason said Epi-Pens come in pairs. She said not to separate them as more than one injection could be needed in an emergency.
If parents are concerned, their child can have an allergy skin or blood test.
