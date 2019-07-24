What to know when it comes to children's allergies | KOB 4
LIVE VIDEO > Robert Mueller testifies before US Congress about Russia investigation
Advertisement

What to know when it comes to children's allergies

Casey Torres
July 24, 2019 07:19 AM

Albuquerque, N.M.— Journey Pediatrics on Constitution Place is busy with back to school appointments.

Advertisement

Dr. Melissa Mason said annual exams are important but it's also important to know if your child is allergic to any foods.

Peanuts, tree nuts, cow’s milk, soy, wheat, eggs, shellfish and fish are the most common food allergies, said Dr. Mason. She said it’s important for parents, kids and school staff to be aware of a student’s food allergies. We know some kids love to share, but that can be dangerous.

"Mild symptoms may just be an itchy rash or hives. Some kids have a runny nose or cough, upset stomach, vomiting, or diarrhea. The more severe reactions though can cause, actually swelling, so difficulty swallowing, difficulty breathing and ultimately can cause death,” Dr. Mason said.

Antihistamines like Benadryl can treat minor symptoms, but more serious reactions might need Epinephrine.

Albuquerque Public Schools has an allergy action plan on their website. Parents, a family doctor and a school nurse can sign to consent an emergency Epi-Pen to be injected to a student.

Dr. Mason said Epi-Pens come in pairs. She said not to separate them as more than one injection could be needed in an emergency.

If parents are concerned, their child can have an allergy skin or blood test. 

Credits

Casey Torres


Updated: July 24, 2019 07:19 AM
Created: July 24, 2019 07:11 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Neighbors band together to fight back against problem property
Neighbors band together to fight back against problem property
Mystery solved: Woman collecting info was doing work for US Dept. of Transportation
Mystery solved: Woman collecting info was doing work for US Dept. of Transportation
Former NMSP officer starts security company that uses advanced technology
Former NMSP officer starts security company that uses advanced technology
Crime-ridden apartment complex troubles tenants, police
Crime-ridden apartment complex troubles tenants, police
Family believes body found in Pecos River is their loved one
Family believes body found in Pecos River is their loved one
Advertisement




State calls on Air Force to address environmental contamination
State calls on Air Force to address environmental contamination
Neighbors band together to fight back against problem property
Neighbors band together to fight back against problem property
Former NMSP officer starts security company that uses advanced technology
Former NMSP officer starts security company that uses advanced technology
The Latest: Mueller mum on whether he subpoenaed Trump Jr.
The Latest: Mueller mum on whether he subpoenaed Trump Jr.
BCSO hosts career seminar for women
BCSO hosts career seminar for women