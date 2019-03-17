What you might not know about St. Patrick's Day
Casey Torres
March 17, 2019 10:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Thousands celebrated St. Patrick’s Day Sunday. But we asked people taking part in the festivities at the Quarter Celtic Brewpub four questions about the patron saint.
- Why is the shamrock so popular on St. Paddy’s Day? It is believed Patrick used the shamrock to teach people about the Holy Trinity.
- What was the original color associated with St. Patrick? It was blue. Historians say green became used more during the 1798 Irish Rebellion.
- Where was the 1st recorded St. Patrick’s parade held? It was in New York 1762.
- St. Patrick wasn’t Irish. He was born in Britain. So how did he end up in Ireland as a teen? It is said Patrick was kidnapped by Irish raiders when he was 16 years-old. He was a slave for 6 years, then moved back to Britain. He later returned to Ireland as a missionary.
Another fun fact, March 17th isn’t the birthday of St. Patrick, but the day he died.
