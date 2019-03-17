What you might not know about St. Patrick's Day | KOB 4
What you might not know about St. Patrick's Day

Casey Torres
March 17, 2019 10:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Thousands celebrated St. Patrick’s Day Sunday. But we asked people taking part in the festivities at the Quarter Celtic Brewpub four questions about the patron saint.

  1. Why is the shamrock so popular on St. Paddy’s Day? It is believed Patrick used the shamrock to teach people about the Holy Trinity.
  2. What was the original color associated with St. Patrick? It was blue. Historians say green became used more during the 1798 Irish Rebellion.
  3. Where was the 1st recorded St. Patrick’s parade held? It was in New York 1762.
  4. St. Patrick wasn’t Irish. He was born in Britain. So how did he end up in Ireland as a teen? It is said Patrick was kidnapped by Irish raiders when he was 16 years-old. He was a slave for 6 years, then moved back to Britain. He later returned to Ireland as a missionary.

Another fun fact, March 17th isn’t the birthday of St. Patrick, but the day he died.

Casey Torres


March 17, 2019
Created: March 17, 2019 10:01 PM

