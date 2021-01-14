What you should know about pregnancy and the COVID-19 vaccines

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Pregnancy can be exciting and daunting at the same time. Now with a pandemic, an expectant parent has more to worry about.
“Pregnancy during any time, is a very anxious time. You’re always concerned about what you’re eating and how is the baby growing,” said Georgia Ruden, an expectant mother. “You’re really concerned the whole time anyway, and I think the pandemic just amplifies that.”
Dr. Jeff Salvon-Harman, Presbyterian’s medical director for Infection Control, said catching COVID-19 while pregnant is dangerous.
“Data shows, currently, that pregnant women are four to five times more likely to experience a severe COVID-19 infection or complications from the infection,” he said.
He said manufacturers of the approved vaccines in the U.S., like Pfizer and Moderna, say pregnant women can take the shots. However, some expectant mothers are hesitant.
“The fact that I’m pregnant, and I have a little baby inside me, I have to think outside of myself. It’s not going to affect just me, it affects the baby,” said Ruden.
Dr. Salvon-Harman said long-term effects on the mom or baby are unknown. A few pregnant women participated in the clinical trials, and it’s too soon to tell the effects in the long run.
As for short-term side effects, Dr. Salvon-Harman said pregnant women could experience the common flu-like symptoms.
His best advice for pregnant women is to weigh the risks with taking or not taking the vaccine with their obstetrician.
“Each patient has a unique medical history, and there could be other elements beyond just the question of ‘Is it safe during pregnancy?’ that influence the decision to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Salvon-Harman.
