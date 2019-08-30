Whataburger brings back the Mushroom Swiss Burger | KOB 4
Whataburger brings back the Mushroom Swiss Burger

Christina Rodriguez
August 30, 2019 07:18 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Whataburger is welcoming back a customer favorite — the Mushroom Swiss Burger. 

The Mushroom Swiss Burger began as a limited time offer, and now Whataburger is bringing it back as an item on the All-Time Favorites menu. Brooklyn Green, the brand development coordinator for Whataburger, joined KOB 4 live in studio to show how the burger is made. 

