Whataburger brings back the Mushroom Swiss Burger
Christina Rodriguez
August 30, 2019 07:18 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Whataburger is welcoming back a customer favorite — the Mushroom Swiss Burger.
The Mushroom Swiss Burger began as a limited time offer, and now Whataburger is bringing it back as an item on the All-Time Favorites menu. Brooklyn Green, the brand development coordinator for Whataburger, joined KOB 4 live in studio to show how the burger is made.
Watch the video above for the full interview.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Created: August 30, 2019 07:18 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved