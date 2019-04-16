What's banned, what's not? A breakdown of Albuquerque's plastic ban | KOB 4
What's banned, what's not? A breakdown of Albuquerque's plastic ban

Kassi Nelson
April 16, 2019 06:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Monday night the Albuquerque City Council voted 5-3 to pass a single-use plastic ban, but not before making several amendments:

  • Plastic bags will be banned at retail stores
  • Restaurants can still use plastic bags for to-go orders
  • Styrofoam and plastic straws are allowed, but straws will be available by request
  • Violation of the ordinance would result in a warning, followed by $100 and $250 fines for additional offenses
  • Businesses are free to charge fees for single-use plastic items
  • Retailers shall be encouraged to waive any bag fees for persons paying with public assistance

Mayor Tim Keller hasn't said if he will sign the ordinance yet, but he did say that he's encouraged. 

"I think this is a situation where it's good. You want to be an early adapter, but not too early," Keller said. "You want to learn from a few states and how it impacted businesses and so forth but also make sure and take action. So I feel like we're in the right spots."

If signs the ordinance, it will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

Kassi Nelson


Updated: April 16, 2019 06:31 PM
Created: April 16, 2019 04:15 PM

