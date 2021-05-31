What's changed and what hasn't this Memorial Day

Last year, Old Town Plaza in Albuquerque was quiet. This year, however, people are out celebrating in their own ways.

"We're just, you know, jamming out. It feels good to be here,” said Shane Montoya, with the United Hip Hop Family.

Local dancers like Shane Montoya have returned.

"We can all relate to, you know, being indoors and not doing much, especially last year,” he said.

Out-of-state visitors like Lindsey Clark were also exploring the Land Of Enchantment.

"Yeah, this is awesome. We've never been here. It's a lot more fun. I don't know what we did last year, honestly. We were at home! That's right, we were!" Clark said.

For other people, this Memorial Day looked and felt very similar to last year.

"I usually don't get into the BBQ and all that. To me, it's like a sacred day,” said Andrew Lovato, a Marine veteran.

The city of Rio Rancho held a virtual Memorial Day ceremony last year due to the pandemic, but this year people were invited back to reflect on the sacrifices made.

"The virtual stuff— it's kind of impersonal. That's the huge difference,” Lovato said. "The interaction, the camaraderie, people sharing stories. Personal!"

Lovato said he was glad he got to honor his uncle along with the countless men and women who died in the line of duty.

"Those personal stories are very important, and that virtual stuff didn't cut it. Didn't cut it,” he said.

While Old Town Albuquerque may look different compared to last year, Lovato said the reason for the holiday never changed.

"All these things that we indulge in came at a price—and the price was blood,” he said. "It's about fallen veterans that paid the ultimate price."



